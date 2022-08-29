DNR reminds eligible hunters sign up for fall deer hunt for hunters with disabilities by Sept. 1

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding eligible disabled hunters to confirm their hunting location for 2022 deer hunting with a hunt sponsor before September 1.
To participate in this year's hunt, hunters with disabilities should contact sponsors directly. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters should contact a potential sponsor as early as possible to determine availability.
“Since 1992, Wisconsin’s dedicated gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities provides opportunities to pursue whitetails regardless of any special challenges a hunter may face,” said Ally Magnin, DNR Assistant Deer and Elk Specialist. “This unique hunt pairs interested hunters with landowner sponsors who generously open their properties for the October hunt.”
Eligible hunters may sign up for one sponsored property per year and must have a gun deer license.
Hunters or assistants should contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt and provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number. To be eligible, hunters must have a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit.
For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage.