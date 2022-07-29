DNR reminds Wisconsinites to boat sober and wear life jackets

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding Wisconsinites and visitors to boat sober and wear a life jacket while on the water.
Nearly 80% of fatal boating incidents involve drowning, according to the DNR. Even the most experienced swimmers can drown, and most people who drown in boating accidents know how to swim but become incapacitated in the water after becoming injured, unconscious, exhausted or weighed down by clothing.
The DNR says alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating deaths. If you are drinking while on the water, have a designated driver.
So far this year, 11 people have died from boating incidents. Another 25 died in 2021. You can see the annual reports for boating fatalities online.
The easiest and most important ways to prevent these deaths are to boat sober and wear a life jacket. Statistics show boaters who wear life jackets and take boater safety courses are most likely to stay safe on Wisconsin waters, according to the DNR.
The DNR reminds boaters that newer life jackets are much more comfortable, lightweight and stylish than the bulky orange ones most boaters are familiar with. There are also innovative options, such as inflatable life jackets, that allow for more mobility and flexibility while boating, fishing, paddling or hunting and are much cooler in the warmer weather.
The DNR suggests following these tips to stay safe on the water:
- Sign up to take an online boater education course.
- Always wear a properly fitted life jacket with a snug fit and fastened when you're on or near the water.
- Enjoy the waters sober and know your limits.
- River shorelines and sandbars pose unseen dangers. Higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual's boating, paddling and swimming skills.
- Keep an eye on the weather and let someone know where you are going.
Remember always to practice caution when near or on water, and always wear your life jacket. More boating safety tips are available on the DNR website.