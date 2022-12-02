DNR reminds Wisconsinites to practice ice safety this winter

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding Wisconsinites to be careful on the ice this winter as "no ice is safe ice."

The DNR says recent water rescues serve as reminders that early-season ice on any waterbody is thin and potentially life-threatening for anyone who's looking for fun. One of those rescues happened in Madison this week.

“Temperature swings, strong winds, currents, underground springs feeding lakes and rivers vary widely across Wisconsin,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Section Chief. “These factors are why no ice is ever considered safe, especially not this early in the season.”

If you plan to go out on an iced-over waterbody, the DNR recommends checking with local fishing clubs, bait shops or outfitters for ice conditions.

The DNR also recommends the following tips for staying safe on the ice this winter:

Carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat, to help you stay afloat and maintain body heat.

Wear ice creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.

Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.

Carry a few spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.

If you fall in, remain as calm as possible. While attempting to get out of the water, call for help. Anyone who attempts to rescue you should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.

Don't travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.

Check out the DNR’s Ice Safety webpage for more information on staying safe on the ice, including tips for creating ice claws and what to do if you fall through ice.