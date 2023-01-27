DNR reports 5 fatal snowmobile crashes so far this year

MADISON (WKOW) — Five people have died this month in snowmobile crashes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Of the five crashes, all were adult operators, ranging from 42-68 years old. Four of the five were men.
The DNR says even one fatality is too many and gives the following safety reminders for when you hit the trail:
- Snowmobile operators need to be safe and responsible while on the trails, routes and frozen bodies of water.
- Never drink and operate a snowmobile. Impairment of any kind – drugs or alcohol – can have tragic consequences.
- Always operate within the limits of your skills, visibility and snowmobile. Sled Safe, Sled Smart.
Visit the DNR’s snowmobiling webpage for additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and how to register your snowmobile.
Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations, including unsafe snowmobile operation, may confidentially report by calling or texting the 24/7 Violation Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. Trained staff relays the information to wardens.
Reports can also be filed online.