DNR, Sauk County authorities investigating death at Devil's Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and authorities from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office are investigating a man's death at Devil's Lake State Park.
DNR officials say initial reports indicate two hikers were separated while on the park's West Bluff Tuesday afternoon. One hiker filed a missing person report when they couldn't find the other hiker.
A second group of hikers found the missing hiker and reported a possible fall around 5 p.m.
Authorities say the park remains open and there is no threat to park visitors or the public.