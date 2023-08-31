 Skip to main content
DNR searching for answers after 3 juvenile swans found shot to death

DNR

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Department of Natural Resources has launched a criminal investigation after three juvenile trumpeter swans were found shot to death at the Navarino Wildlife area in Wisconsin. 

A great blue heron was also found dead on Monday which officials believe is related. The two species are protected meaning you can't hunt them.

The fact that there are no hunting seasons going on right now has nature experts saying these killings were no accident. 

"It's very blatant, done right off the road," Tim Ewing, Navarino Nature Center Director said. "Somebody either just [wasn't] thinking, or they got a lot of guts, or something else was going on because this is just right in your face and it hurts."

The DNR says accidental violations can results in a $2,000 fine and loss of hunting privileges for a year. Intentional violations can lead to 9 months in jail, fines up to $5,000 and loss of hunting privileges for three years. 

The DNR is asking anyone with information to come forward to help catch those responsible. 