DNR seeking feedback on 2022 deer season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters for feedback on key parts of the 2022 deer hunt.
Each county in the state has a County Deer Advisory Council. Every year, those councils make recommendations on herd management in their county, based on the deer population and public feedback.
Starting Saturday, April 9, the DNR is launching an online questionnaire to gather that feedback. CLICK HERE to share your opinion (Note: The link will be active during the online comment period from April 9-15).
For other ways to participate in deer season planning, click here.