DNR seeking nominations for 2022 Ethical Hunter Award

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to know who you think is a hunter who displays exceptional morals and character while in the field.
The 2022 Ethical Hunter Award honors those who enjoy the outdoor tradition of hunting responsibly, respectfully and safely.
"Ethical actions come in many forms,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Section Chief. “Examples could include helping another person during a hunt or taking steps to protect our natural resources. Over the years, award recipients have returned lost gear, helped others find lost game or assisted another hunter facing a challenge of some kind."
Anyone can nominate a licensed hunter for the award for their actions in 2022. Though deer season is the most popular time to hunt, ethical actions can occur during any other hunting season, whether it's squirrel, turkey or waterfowl seasons.
The nomination committee will focus on singular actions or events rather than individuals who have long-term conservation-related programs.
Nominations must contain the name, address and telephone number of the witness or state what behavior led to the nomination.
Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 15 to the following address:
April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Outdoor Skills Section Chief Department of Natural Resources
101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707-7921.