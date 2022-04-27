DNR seeking public's help identifying those responsible in fatal eagle shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for help identifying the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle.
The injured eagle was found on April 17 by the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line. The eagle was transferred to a wild life rehabilitator but was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.
An x-ray found a bullet embedded in the bird's body.
The DNR is asking for "any and all tips" that may be useful in identifying the person responsible for shooting the bird. To make a report, call the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367 and reference "Washington County Eagle."