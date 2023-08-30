DNR seeks feedback on Arlington safe drinking water project

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on a safe drinking water project for the village of Arlington.
The village applied for project funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water.
The project includes maintenance on the water tower off State Road 60.
The DNR reports the project won't result in significant adverse environmental effects.
Depending on community feedback, an environmental analysis may be done before continuing with the funding process.
Feedback can be submitted on the program to Michelle Brietzman by mail, phone or email.
Department of Natural Resources
C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S Webster St.
P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707
DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov
608-490-0187