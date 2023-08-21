DNR seeks feedback on Madison safe drinking water projects

WINDSOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on safe drinking water projects for the city of Madison.
The city applied for project funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water.
The first project includes replacing watermains on Hammersley Road, Russell Street and University Avenue. The project will also repair two transfer vaults and replace a booster pump.
The second project will treat Well #15 for PFAS.
The DNR reports the project won't result in significant adverse environmental effects.
Depending on community feedback, an environmental analysis may be done before continuing with the funding process.
Feedback can be submitted on the program to Michelle Brietzman by mail or email until Sept. 1.
Department of Natural Resources
C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S. Webster St.
P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707