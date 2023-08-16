DNR seeks feedback on Windsor safe drinking water project

WINDSOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on a safe drinking water project for the village of Windsor.
The village applied project funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water.
One way this will be done is by replacing watermains on Morrison Street and Maple Street.
The DNR reports the project won't result in significant adverse environmental effects.
Depending on community feedback, an environmental analysis may be done before continuing with the funding process.
Feedback can be submitted on the program to Michelle Brietzman by mail, phone or email.
Department of Natural Resources
C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S Webster St.
P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707
DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov
608-490-0187