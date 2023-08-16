 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR seeks feedback on Windsor safe drinking water project

Faucet drinking water

WINDSOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on a safe drinking water project for the village of Windsor.

The village applied project funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water.

One way this will be done is by replacing watermains on Morrison Street and Maple Street.

The DNR reports the project won't result in significant adverse environmental effects.

Depending on community feedback, an environmental analysis may be done before continuing with the funding process.

Feedback can be submitted on the program to Michelle Brietzman by mail, phone or email.

Department of Natural Resources

C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov 

608-490-0187

