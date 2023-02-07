DNR sees opportunity for 'good harvest' during Sturgeon spear season

MADISON (WKOW) — Spear fishers' chance to harvest Wisconsin's largest and oldest species of fish is quickly approaching.
The sturgeon spear season starts Saturday and runs until Feb. 26, or until predetermined harvest caps have been met.
There are three places where people can spear fish, and limits are set for each type of sturgeon. The table below shows the harvest caps for this season. If caps are met early, a notice will be posted on the sturgeon spearing webpage.
|Waterbody
|Juvenile Females
|Adult Females
|Males
|Upriver Lakes
|70
|79
|246
|Lake Winnebago
|280
|714
|985
|Winnebago System
|350
|793
|1231
The DNR says season length is determined in part by water clarity. Tests done this week show there's an average of 13 feet of water clarity around Lake Winnebago.
The DNR says because of this clarity, there should be a "good harvest" but notes warm weather and deteriorating ice could reduce spearing success.
Anyone who successfully spears a sturgeon must validate the tag by tearing off the bottom portion and the fish must be brought to a registration station by 2 p.m. the day it was speared.
The DNR's website has more specifics on spearing regulations.