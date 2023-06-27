DNR shares safety advise for boaters ahead of Fourth of July

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of many hitting the waters to go boating this Fourth of July, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has some advice to stay safe.
Lt. Darren Kuhn, the DNR's boating law administrator, recommends people stay hydrated, take breaks from the sun and wear life jackets both on boats and on kayaks and paddle boards.
"We at the DNR strongly encourage people to wear their life jackets because a lot of times when a life jacket is needed in that emergency situation. It's too late," Kuhn said.
Kuhn added alcohol use is a leading factor in boating deaths, so having a designated captain is also a must.
"It leads to poor decision," Kuhn said. "People are used to driving cars, they know where the brakes are; boats don't have brakes. They know where the seatbelts are; boats don't have seatbelts. There's no airbags. There's no safety features that are in modern day automobiles on a boat."
This weekend, the DNR will be conducting Operation Dry Water in which they will be actively enforcing safety on the water, including taking action against people drinking and driving their boat.