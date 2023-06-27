 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR shares safety advise for boaters ahead of Fourth of July

  • Updated
  • 0
Boat-Downtown-1

The DNR encourages everyone to put safety first while enjoying the holiday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of many hitting the waters to go boating this Fourth of July, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has some advice to stay safe.

Lt. Darren Kuhn, the DNR's boating law administrator, recommends people stay hydrated, take breaks from the sun and wear life jackets both on boats and on kayaks and paddle boards.

"We at the DNR strongly encourage people to wear their life jackets because a lot of times when a life jacket is needed in that emergency situation. It's too late," Kuhn said.

Kuhn added alcohol use is a leading factor in boating deaths, so having a designated captain is also a must.

"It leads to poor decision," Kuhn said. "People are used to driving cars, they know where the brakes are; boats don't have brakes. They know where the seatbelts are; boats don't have seatbelts. There's no airbags. There's no safety features that are in modern day automobiles on a boat."

This weekend, the DNR will be conducting Operation Dry Water in which they will be actively enforcing safety on the water, including taking action against people drinking and driving their boat.