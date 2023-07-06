DNR to offer free well water screening at Baraboo Farm Technology Days

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will offer free well water screenings at Farm Technology Days in Baraboo later in July.
Specifically, the DNR will be testing for nitrate, which is one of the most common health-related contaminants in groundwater.
“About 10% of private wells statewide may contain high levels of nitrate, and almost one-third of private well owners have never had their water tested for nitrate,” said Stacy Steinke, DNR Private Water Field Supervisor.
Staff will also be available to answer questions, such as if additional testing is needed and questions about American Rescue Plan Act well grant programs.
Those interested should bring one cup of well water in a clean container to booth 719 and look for the DNR's Drinking Water and Groundwater Program table. The table will be there for the entirety of the event, from July 18 to 20.
More information about nitrate in drinking water and ARPA well grant programs is available the DNR website.