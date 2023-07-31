DNR to stock Great Lakes with thousands of trout

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources plans to stock 50,000 brook trout among thousands of other fish, as it works to fulfill 2023 quotas in Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.
The DNR said in a press release it will stock 50,000 brook trout, 44,468 brown trout and 258,228 coho salmon into the Great Lakes this year.
“The fisheries of the Great Lakes provide world-class fishing opportunities for our stakeholders,” Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District fisheries supervisor, said in a statement. “We continue to assess the fish populations of the Great Lakes and stock appropriate numbers and species of fish to build on the success that started over five decades ago.”
During this year’s data entry, DNR staff said they discovered approximately 4,200 additional steelhead yearlings stocked into Lake Michigan in 2022 had not been recorded in the database. The database has since been updated to reflect this addition to the fishery.
Since the start of 2023, DNR fisheries staff have stocked the following fish into the Great Lakes:
LAKE MICHIGAN
405,532 brown trout
1,386,492 Chinook salmon
241,772 coho salmon
7,681 muskellunge
522,852 rainbow trout
LAKE SUPERIOR
174,906 brown trout
58,300 lake trout
40,816 splake
100,000 walleye