DNR to waive park fees, fishing licenses during Free Fun Weekend

Devils Lake State Park

 Courtesy: Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to enjoy the outdoors this weekend by waiving state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes. 

The DNR's 11th annual Free Fun Weekend happens June 3-4, and it's a chance for everyone to visit a state park without fees. 

“Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the DNR property crews to welcome summer visitors back,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management. “If you’ve never visited a state park, forest, trail or recreation area, this is the perfect weekend to find your outdoor adventure.”

DNR Bureau Director of Fisheries Management Justine Hasz said Free Fun Weekend is also a great time to go fishing. 

“If you don’t have any fishing gear, no problem," she said. "You can check out our tackle loaner sites or join one of the many free events over the weekend, and enjoy your time in Wisconsin’s great outdoors.”

State park vehicle admission stickers aren't needed during Free Fun Weekend. All parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fishing licenses — including trout and salmon stamps — are also not needed, though fishing regulations like bag limits still apply. Potential anglers can find launch points and free clinics online.

All trails are open to the public, including horseback riding and ATV trails. ATVs, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements.

All boat launches are also open, though boats must be registered.

