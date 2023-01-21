DNR updates public on white bass consumption in Dane Co.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services announced changes to the existing per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) consumption advisory for portions of the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
Following the initial advisory, additional fish samples were collected for analysis. According to a Department of Natural Resources news release, elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS, were found in white bass collected from Lake Kegonsa.
As a result, the departments created a new advisory for Yahara Chain waters from Wingra Creek, Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lake, Lake Kegonsa and the Yahara River downstream to where it meets the Rock River.
In addition to existing advisories, the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services now recommend limiting the consumption of white bass to one meal per month.
The departments recommend for women <50 and children consuming white bass to keep it to one meal per month and women >50 and men to keep it to one meal a week.