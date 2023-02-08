 Skip to main content
DNR urges snowmobilers to sled sober as fatalities climb

Snowmobile safety
Sara Maslar-Donar

MADISON (WKOW) — The Department of Natural Resources is reminding snowmobilers to drive sober on Super Bowl weekend as snowmobile fatalities in the state continue to grow.

The DNR reports there have now been nine snowmobile fatalities in the state this year, up from the five deaths reported two weeks ago.

With Super Bowl celebrations taking place over the weekend, the DNR is urging all snowmobile operators to Sled Safe and Sled Smart.

DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw said over the past five years, alcohol was involved in 68% of snowmobile fatalities.

"As you venture out on your snowmobile, think of your loved ones. Don’t drink and ride,” Holsclaw said.

The DNR ad local sheriff's deputies will increase patrols over the weekend to make sure people are sledding safe.

The DNR gives these snowmobile safety reminders:

  • Never drink and operate a snowmobile. Impairment of any kind – drugs or alcohol – can have tragic consequences. 
  • Always operate within the limits of your skills, visibility and snowmobile.
  • Stop and look both ways before crossing a road. All snowmobile operators are required to obey stop sign postings and stop. Be sure the path is clear of all oncoming traffic.

Visit the DNR’s snowmobiling webpage for additional information on snowmobile safety classesregulationssafety tips and how to register your snowmobile.

Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations, including unsafe snowmobile operation, may confidentially report by calling or texting the 24/7 Violation Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. Trained staff relays the information to wardens.

Reports can also be filed online.

