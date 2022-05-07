DNR: Very high fire danger across Wisconsin, burning permits in many counties suspended Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning and fire risks because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin this Saturday.
This is due to a high-pressure system that will continue to bring dry conditions and low humidity today, with winds picking up in the afternoon. These conditions combined with the warmer weather will create near-critical fire conditions, especially up north.
Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. The DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning, which includes using campfires. Wisconsinites should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.
Areas with very high fire danger Saturday include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.
All DNR-issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended today in these counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.
The DNR has already responded to 265 wildfires burning more than 440 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the primary cause of wildfires.
The DNR provided some fire safety reminders:
- Avoid all outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.
- Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
- Secure dragging trailer chains.
- Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve, and keep them small and contained. Be sure to completely extinguish them before leaving them.
- Report fires early by dialing 911.
You can check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.