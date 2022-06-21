DNR warden goes viral for removing bear from home

CRIVITZ (WKOW) -- A DNR warden has become a celebrity bear wrangler after video of him removing a bear from a home in northeast Wisconsin went viral.
The bear got into the vacation home in Crivitz through a kitchen window.
Warden Tim Werner says the bear ate some food in the kitchen, then worked its way to the master bathroom.
That's when the guests woke up, closed the door, ran out of the house and called for help.
Werner says he originally tried to use furniture to funnel the bear to the front door, but it wouldn't cooperate.
So, Werner grabbed a catch pole.
"I've dealt with wolves and bobcats and other animals that have been caught in traps and helped release those, but as far as releasing a bear from a house, this is a first."
Werner struggled with the bear, but eventually got it outside the house, unharmed.