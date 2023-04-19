DNR warden rescues bobcat that had been stuck behind car grill

PORTAGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- You hear of bobcat encounters in Wisconsin from time to time, but rarely is there one like this. Even the Portage County sheriff called it a first.
Sheriff Mike Lukas posted about the encounter on Facebook. He said someone called deputies Tuesday night, saying they had a bobcat in their car.
"You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time, so when they dispatched over the radio numerous deputies were curious," Lukas said. "So, Deputies Selvey, Stanton and Ashbeck responded to the location to investigate. As you can imagine the shock they were in when low [sic] and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle."
Body camera video posted by the sheriff shows the animal was stuck behind the car's front grill.
Deputies called in a warden from the state Department of Natural Resources to help them pull it out.
The warden pulled out the bobcat and trapped it in the back of his truck. The sheriff says the warden then returned the animal to the wild.