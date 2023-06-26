 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR warns of unhealthy to very unhealthy air under latest advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) — Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move throughout Wisconsin, prompting the state Department of Natural Resources to again issue a statewide air quality advisory. 

The DNR says the wildfire smoke will spread north to south Monday. The air quality advisory started Monday at 7 a.m. and continues through Thursday at noon. 

On Monday, the DNR expects the smoke to most heavily impact the eastern half of the state. The agency expects the air quality to be unhealthy, but said it could reach the very unhealthy category.

For this reason, the DNR suggests those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid exertion outside and should consider avoiding all physical outdoors activities. Everyone else should reduce heavy exertion and consider avoiding it altogether. 

From noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday, the DNR expects the air quality to range from unhealthy to very unhealthy, but warns it could reach hazardous levels. 

The DNR may adjust messaging to the alert as the agency expects "this situation to remain highly dynamic."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

