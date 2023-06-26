DNR warns of unhealthy to very unhealthy air under latest advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move throughout Wisconsin, prompting the state Department of Natural Resources to again issue a statewide air quality advisory.
The DNR says the wildfire smoke will spread north to south Monday. The air quality advisory started Monday at 7 a.m. and continues through Thursday at noon.
On Monday, the DNR expects the smoke to most heavily impact the eastern half of the state. The agency expects the air quality to be unhealthy, but said it could reach the very unhealthy category.
For this reason, the DNR suggests those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid exertion outside and should consider avoiding all physical outdoors activities. Everyone else should reduce heavy exertion and consider avoiding it altogether.
From noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday, the DNR expects the air quality to range from unhealthy to very unhealthy, but warns it could reach hazardous levels.
The DNR may adjust messaging to the alert as the agency expects "this situation to remain highly dynamic."