DNR warns of 'very high' fire risk in southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Wisconsinites should avoid burning as there is a high fire danger across most of the state.
Every county in 27 News' viewing area has a "very high" fire danger, and the DNR expects these conditions to continue through Thursday due to the forecasted windy, dry days. The DNR is suspending annual burning permits due to current conditions.
The DNR says a single stray ember can get out of control and cause a wildfire in these conditions. The agency has already responded to 34 wildfires in the last week, which burned 45 acres of land.
In addition to avoiding burning and using campfires, the DNR asks that people take care when using equipment that can create a spark or start a fire. Dragging trailer chains should also be secured.
If you see a fire, report it to 911.
Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.