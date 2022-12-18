DNR warns snowmobilers to be cautious on frozen waterbodies

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warns snowmobile riders to be careful when out on frozen bodies of water this winter season.
The DNR said varying weather could make ice conditions on lakes and rivers unstable. Even if it appears stable, fluctuating temperatures and precipitation can create unsafe ice.
The DNR has these tips for snowmobilers to stay safe this season:
• Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.
• Slow down when traveling at night.
• Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to traverse.
• Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice and to help retain body heat.
• Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.
• Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.