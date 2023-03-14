DNR's Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest accepting entries from 3rd-5th graders

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources is calling all third to fifth graders to submit their poetry for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.
The annual contest brings attention to air quality to honor Clean Air Month in May.
As part of the contest, the DNR also has 10 activities to get students thinking about clean air in Wisconsin, such as exploring how asthma feels and conducting an interview about air quality.
Any form of poetry or riddle is acceptable, as long as it's 200 words or less.
Three winning poets will get featured on the DNR's website and social media.
To get a start, parents and teachers can discuss Wisconsin air quality facts and information with their children and students to help them understand the state's improving air quality.
The final day to submit an entry is Friday, May 5. Contest entries will not be returned.
You can view past winning poems and learn more about the contest on the Air, Air, Everywhere page.