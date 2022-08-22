DNR's Shooting Range Grant Program accepting applications

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for its Shooting Range Grant Program.
Now through Sept. 15, people can apply to get financial assistance for creating "safe and accessible firearm and archery shooting ranges open to the public."
A news release from the DNR said managers of public or private shooting ranges, or members of the public interested in starting shooting ranges, are encouraged to apply.
In the past, grants were used for backstops, shooting benches, restrooms and indoor ranges.
The DNR said shooting range grant funding is made possible by a federal excise tax on selling firearms, ammunition and archery equipment.