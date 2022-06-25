'Do I feel safe going to work every day?': UW grad questions her career following the Uvalde school shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison is reconsidering her chosen profession as an elementary school teacher following the shooting in Uvalde last month.
"A lot of this has made me question like, do I feel safe going to work every day? And truly, the answer is not always yes," Groshens said,
Gracie Groshens graduated May 14, 2022, with a degree in elementary education. Ten days after flipping her tassel, the 27th school shooting of the year happened.
"I found out about the shooting during the school day," she said. "And being in a classroom and reading that headline was terrifying. And I kind of had to ignore it honestly, until the end of the day, because I couldn't be in a room full of students and be reading about a school shooting."
Groshens said it's necessary to put her emotions aside to not scare her kids. However, it's hard to do.
"You have to act calm and cool and collected on outside. And honestly, sometimes on the inside, that's not how I feel at all," she said.
In the wake of Uvalde, local schools are reviewing their protocols and safety measures. This includes staff refamiliarizing themselves with exits and communication plans.
Dan Rossmiller, Director of Government Relations at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, expects schools to be looking closely at what they can do to improve school security.
"There certainly are some things that school boards will be looking at more closely in the wake of of what happened in Texas," Rossmiller said.
Additionally, Rossmiller pointed to funding efforts for schools.
"Legislature a couple of years ago provided about $100 million for bolstering school security and that largely focused on entryways, having buzzers door buzzer systems, locked doors, window film on the doors, so that someone can't shoot their way in," Rossmiller said.
Funding efforts also include the development of regional Critical Incident Response Teams.
"CIRTs will be helpful in terms of communicating with the public communicating with students providing the kinds of services that are needed after a traumatic event," Rossmiller said.
Despite new safety protocols put into place, Groshens said you don't know what it will actually be like until there is a real threat.
That's why she continues to prepare for any and all incidents.
"We have these drills. We have these procedures, but truly, you don't know what it's going to be like until you're in the real situation," Groshens said. "I feel very fortunate to never have been in an actual dangerous situation like this in the school, but we don't know how the kids are actually going to react when there's a real threat."
Though Gracie Groshens has her concerns as a new educator, she is excited and committed to keeping kids safe.