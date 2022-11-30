'Do not let one scary incident take your downtown away from you': Madison leaders say despite this week's shooting, the city is safe

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says the man suspected of shooting and injuring another man on State Street Tuesday is 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson.
Executive Director of Downtown Madison, Tiffany Kenney, says she hopes one incident doesn't deter people from enjoying their holidays downtown.
"These downtown businesses are your neighbors, your friends, your community," Kenney said. "This last part of the year is the most important and vital for them economically."
Kenney represents the property and business owners in downtown Madison. She says while this would be upsetting anywhere it happened, it's a little more alarming when it's in the heart of the city.
"We work really hard as a downtown, our businesses, our organizations, our community and our policing team to keep it safe," Kenney said.
Chief Barnes says State Street falls in their "special events" zone, meaning MPD can get quick access to incident data.
"In 2021 we responded to 11 weapons incidents in the zone. Yesterday's shooting was the first weapons incident this year," Barnes said.
The chief says this downward trend in crime has been happening in this area for years. MPD's analysts say numbers of burglaries, shootings and drug incidents have all decreased since 2016.
But Madison police say they understand many people may feel uneasy enjoying downtown this holiday season after the shooting.
"We want to reassure our public that we're doing everything possible to keep Madison safe," Barnes said. "Extra patrols will be in the area from now until the foreseen future."
Kenney says she hopes this incident doesn't ruin the love for downtown Madison.
"Do not let one scary incident take your downtown away from you," Kenney said. "We encourage you to support the downtown businesses, restaurants and retailers through the end of the year."
Both Kenney and Barnes stated multiple times during their press conference that despite this incident, downtown Madison has become consistently safer over the last few years, and no one should feel uncomfortable to enjoy the city.
If you have seen or know Lamar Jefferson, you are encouraged to call Madison Police.