'Do we need 188 positions?' Former governor weighs in on future of UW System with new budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former governor is weighing in on Tony Evers' creative use of his veto pen.
Tommy Thompson is quite familiar with the power of the partial veto. He currently holds the record for most partial vetoes by a governor in one year, 457.
Governor Evers took a creative lesson from Thompson in the state's most recent budget altering per pupil funding to last 400 years.
A portion of the budget that didn't see a slash of the governor's pen: cutting over 180 diversity, equity and inclusion positions from the UW System.
"Do we need 188 positions," Thompson said. "I don't know. I don't see any justification from the University at this point in time that 188 positions in diversity, equity and inclusion is necessary. Maybe it is, but I haven't seen the arguments."
Thompson served as interim president for the UW System between 2020 and 2022 and was able to get some money for the legislature.
"The Republicans came across and gave more money and put in some money for the engineering school and a lot of things that I asked for," Thompson said. "But I still didn't get everything I asked for."
He says in order for the system to get the funding they've been looking for, they're going to have to sit down with the people on the other end of State Street.
"They're going to have to come together and work things out," Thompson said. "The university has got to come to the conclusion that the Republican legislators want to be heard, they want to be part of it. And they are part of the mix. They're the ones who are going to appropriate the money. So, they're going to have to start working things out."
Governor Evers says he recognizes the end deal wasn't perfect but says he signed the budget for all the things done right.
"At the end of the day, there were lots of things in the budget that we accomplish that, frankly, were top priorities for me," Gov. Evers said. "Real money around affordable housing issue, having the Republicans actually putting some money on the table for PFAs, addressing that issue."
Evers says he also spent a lot of time working out shared revenue to get Wisconsin municipalities the resources they need "in order to do all the hard work they do."
"I decided that it was important that we get those things through and make some vetoes along the way to make it better," Gov. Evers said.
