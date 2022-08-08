 Skip to main content
Do you know where your polling place is?

(WKOW) — There is a lot of information voters need to know ahead of election day, like the candidates on the ballot, what identification is needed, and where to vote.

Voters' polling locations are based on where they live. MyVote Wisconsin allows voters to search by address to find where to vote. 

In Madison, if your polling place has changed, you should have received a postcard. To verify your voting location, visit the City of Madison Clerk's Office website here.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending its hours to provide the opportunity for those who need a photo ID.

