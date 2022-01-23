Do you need a vacation? Tuesday is national 'Plan For Vacation Day'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first month of the new year is flying by and you may already be thinking that you need a vacation
The good news is that this Tuesday, January 25th is national 'Plan For Vacation Day.'
Andy Larsen, a spokesperson for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, said the national day is organized by the U.S. Travel Association every year.
"They do a big annual research study on the habits of American travelers, and what they found out is pretty interesting," Larsen said.
According to Larsen, this year's research found that 68% of Americans feel burned out, and 13% of Americans feel extremely burned out.
Despite this, Larsen said that 30% of vacation time in the U.S. never gets used.
"A quarter of all people don't plan their vacations, so that's something that we're trying to encourage them to do," Larsen said. "There's a much higher chance of people using all their vacation if they actually plan it ahead of time."
In addition to providing yourself ample time to save money and book flights, hotels and activities, Larsen said planning ahead gives you time to be excited.
"People report that they really feel psychological well-being by being able to look forward to having a vacation on the books," Larsen said.
Larsen said that there are tons of tools out there to help you plan your vacation.
"Most destinations do have online planning tools, and free brochures and 800 numbers and all sorts of tools that can help you plan," Larsen said.
Larsen recommends starting to plan your vacation several months in advance so you have plenty of time to ask your boss for time off and lock down your stay.
"An overwhelming percentage of people say that if they plan vacations, they enjoy them more, and they're more likely to take them," Larsen said.