Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Doctor sees more patients with respiratory symptoms as smoky air blankets southern Wisconsin

  Updated
  • 0
State capitol with smoky air

A Madison doctor said it's important for people with conditions like asthma and COPD to stay out of smoky air as much as possible.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Air filled with smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed southern Wisconsin for days, and that air pollution is wreaking havoc on people's health. 

Dr. Andrew Lewandowski with Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin said many patients are coming in with symptoms like itchy eyes, headaches, sinus pain and difficulty breathing. 

"Last night, I was on call, and there was a two-year-old who needed a refill on a breathing treatment medication because they were having difficulty breathing," he said Wednesday. "We're definitely seeing a lot of patients who have issues lately because of their COPD or their asthma or their chronic bronchitis."

He said it's important for people with chronic conditions to stay out of the smoky air as much as possible. But he said, with air quality as poor as it was Wednesday, it's important for everyone to minimize their exposure. 

He said parents should be particularly mindful of their children breathing in the polluted air. 

"[Children] breathe faster, and so the chemicals that they're breathing in are also affecting their bodies more because of their increased respiratory rate," Lewandowski said. "They also have a smaller blood volume than if you're an adult, and so those chemicals that they're breathing into their lungs are also impacting their brain and their development and other parts of their body."

He said even adults are susceptible to health problems caused by polluted air if they're exposed over a long period of time. 

"We know that with increases in air pollution we also see increases in things like pre-term birth or cardiovascular diseases or heart disease, autoimmune disease, cancer and even behavioral and neurodevelopmental conditions and dementia," he said. 

That's why Lewandowski said it's important for everyone to be aware of air quality and minimize their exposure when pollution climbs. 

He said once the smoky air clears up, short-term symptoms like itchy eyes will go away, and people will be able to go outside comfortably. However, he cautioned that air quality is always changing, so those symptoms could return if conditions worsen again. 

"There are going to be days where it's better and days that it's worse," he said. "It's at the forefront with those Canadian wildfires burning, but keep in mind you don't have to have a Canadian wildfire in order to have poor air quality."