Doctor sees more patients with respiratory symptoms as smoky air blankets southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Air filled with smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed southern Wisconsin for days, and that air pollution is wreaking havoc on people's health.
Dr. Andrew Lewandowski with Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin said many patients are coming in with symptoms like itchy eyes, headaches, sinus pain and difficulty breathing.
"Last night, I was on call, and there was a two-year-old who needed a refill on a breathing treatment medication because they were having difficulty breathing," he said Wednesday. "We're definitely seeing a lot of patients who have issues lately because of their COPD or their asthma or their chronic bronchitis."
He said it's important for people with chronic conditions to stay out of the smoky air as much as possible. But he said, with air quality as poor as it was Wednesday, it's important for everyone to minimize their exposure.
He said parents should be particularly mindful of their children breathing in the polluted air.
"[Children] breathe faster, and so the chemicals that they're breathing in are also affecting their bodies more because of their increased respiratory rate," Lewandowski said. "They also have a smaller blood volume than if you're an adult, and so those chemicals that they're breathing into their lungs are also impacting their brain and their development and other parts of their body."
He said even adults are susceptible to health problems caused by polluted air if they're exposed over a long period of time.
"We know that with increases in air pollution we also see increases in things like pre-term birth or cardiovascular diseases or heart disease, autoimmune disease, cancer and even behavioral and neurodevelopmental conditions and dementia," he said.
That's why Lewandowski said it's important for everyone to be aware of air quality and minimize their exposure when pollution climbs.
He said once the smoky air clears up, short-term symptoms like itchy eyes will go away, and people will be able to go outside comfortably. However, he cautioned that air quality is always changing, so those symptoms could return if conditions worsen again.
"There are going to be days where it's better and days that it's worse," he said. "It's at the forefront with those Canadian wildfires burning, but keep in mind you don't have to have a Canadian wildfire in order to have poor air quality."