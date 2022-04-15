Doctor weighs in on pros and cons of new COVID-19 breath test

MADISON (WKOW) -- From spit samples to nostril swabs, many COVID-19 tests can be invasive, but now, the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization of the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples. It is called the InspectIR COVID-19 breathalyzer.
The device is about the size of a carry on suitcase and delivers results in under three minutes by detecting chemical compounds associated with COVID-19 on a person's breath.
A study found that the InspectIR COVID-19 breathalyzer accurately identified positive samples of COVID-19 more than 91% of the time and negative samples nearly 100% of the time.
27 News spoke to UW Health's Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof about the pros and cons of this new testing device.
According to Pothof, one pro is the convenience of the InspectIR COVID-19 breathalyzer.
“I think the benefit of the breath test is all of us would rather just blow into a tube than get you know, something in our nose,” Pothof said.
Pothof said another benefit of the device is the fact that it is pretty accurate.
“When we compare this breath test to these rapid antigen tests, they perform pretty comparably,” Pothof said.
Meanwhile, Pothof said one downfall of the new test is that it is intended to be used in doctors offices and at mobile testing sites only, rather than at home, so people would have to travel to these places to get tested by professionals.
“The workings behind the scenes to do this is a fair bit more complex and that's why you're not seeing, you know, handheld COVID-19 breath detectors,” Pothof said.
Another potential downfall Pothof cites is the cost and time it may take to manufacture InspectIR COVID-19 breathalyzers.
“I don't know how quickly they can manufacture them just because there's a fair bit of stuff in those suitcase-like boxes,” Pothof said.
As we head into a weekend of celebrations and months of summer, the tests could be another tool to fight COVID-19.
But, Pothof added that PCR tests remain the gold standard and he advises patients to confirm positive results with a PCR test.