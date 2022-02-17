Doctors: Kindness is good for your health

MADISON (WKOW) -- On National Random Acts of Kindness Day, doctors with SSM Health are stressing that kindness is good for your mental and physical health.
Dr. Bhawani Ballamudi says that when we think about, witness or engage in kind acts, our brain releases a chemical called Oxytocin.
Not only does Oxytocin promote a sense of bonding, but research shows it can protect your health by releasing something into your body called nitric oxide.
"Nitric oxide actually dilates your blood vessels within thereby, you know, it reduces your blood pressure and actually improves heart health," she said.
Other research has shown that Oxytocin, among other neurotransmitters like it, can reduce inflammation. By reducing inflammation, that can help protect people from some chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cancer.
Dr. Ballamudi also says being kind to yourself is key, too. Negative emotions and self-talk can lead to symptoms of anxiety and depression.
"Being kind with yourself actually also reduces the stress hormone Cortisol, which then improves your mood as well," she said. "Being kind with yourself is also as important as it is to be kind with other people."