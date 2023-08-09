Doctors: Routine vaccines vital to maintaining good health

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 vaccinations are now part of a list of routine vaccinations adults should get each year, according to SSM Health.
Doctors are also encouraging parents to make sure their kids are up-to-date as some are required for school this fall. These include measles, mumps, chicken pox, rubella and tetanus.
Lindsay Geier, a pediatrician with SSM Health, also recommends HPV vaccines so kids can get an immune response early.
However, she says many doctors are still fighting vaccine hesitancy among parents.
"Unfortunately, it's just, it's a movement of misinformation," she said. "For the most part ... every time I get a message that there was an outbreak of an illness that is vaccine preventable ... it always makes me a little bit sick to my stomach, because it was preventable."
Geier said she trusts vaccines and has her own kids vaccinated.
People can find information on what vaccine they and their kids are due for by visiting the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.