Doctors say flu vaccine is still effective, though 'not a complete match'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every year when scientists set out to make the flu vaccine, it's a bit of a guessing game.
"They try to predict, based on epidemiology, what are going to be the most prevalent strains and then they develop those vaccines," SSM Health's Dr. David Ottenbaker said. "Some years, they match up very well and others not so much."
Ottenbaker said this year's vaccine was "not a complete match" for the dominant strain of the virus. That means some people who get their flu shot will get sick.
However, Ottenbaker said the shot isn't worthless and it's still worth getting.
"You usually will see less severe disease and less hospitalizations for people who've been vaccinated, even if it's not a complete match," he said.
Though March is typically near the end of flu season, Ottenbaker said people who haven't gotten a flu shot yet should still do so, because it's too early to say for sure if flu season is past its peak.
"There's still some pretty significant activity here in March," he said.
He also cautioned that spring break travel could lead to a bump in cases.
However, Ottenbaker said slowing the spread of influenza is easy if you follow simple mitigation measures like washing your hands and staying home if you're sick.
"Lessons learned from our pandemic the last couple of years can only help us as we go forward to mitigate these other upper respiratory illnesses," he said.