Doctors: Screen time can impact a child's attention span

MADISON (WKOW/ABC) — Some reports suggest that spending too many hours on social media platforms could harm a child's attention span.
Psychologists say there is currently no concrete evidence indicating that regularly scrolling through social media and watching videos can impact a child's attention span long-term.
But, Dr. Michael Manos, a pediatric psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, says in the short-term, it could make it harder for kids to concentrate in class or complete an assignment.
"The impact of screens is certainly profound because what happens with screens is attention is taken away from face-to-face interactions and it's given over to a device," said Dr. Manos.
He continues to say that the best way for parents to help prevent too much time being dedicated to a device, is to limit screen time, and participate in putting them down with their children.
If your child is throwing tantrums when you take away their phones or tablets, it's worth consulting with a professional.