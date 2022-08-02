Doctors seeing unusual level of illness, virus activity during summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- In doctor's offices across Wisconsin, health care workers are seeing something unusual. More people are getting sick with viruses that typically don't surge until the winter months, like RSV and coronaviruses beside COVID-19.
"A lot of upper respiratory viral infections are going around, and they're pretty prevalent right now," SSM Health's Dr. David Ottenbaker said.
He said he believes part of the uptick could be tied to weakened immunity after two years of masking and social distancing. However, he doesn't think that's the only factor at play.
"A lot of people are doing a lot of things," he said. "We have suddenly started exposing ourselves to the multitude of viruses that are out there, and we're certainly getting infected with them at a rate that certainly we haven't seen in summertime for quite some time."
The increase in sick patients seeking care is putting more stress on health care workers. Ottenbaker said the issue is even more acute, because so much of the health care workforce is already trying to recover from burnout caused by the pandemic.
"Summertime typically has been time to relax, recover and get ready for the fall," he said. "So, yeah, we're concerned. We're concerned about our staff and our providers."
Ottenbaker said virus activity usually increases in the fall when kids go back to school and more activities move inside, but he said health care providers don't yet know what illness levels will look like this year.
He said the best way to avoid getting sick is to use common-sense hygiene, including washing your hands, wearing a mask if you're going to be in a big crowd and getting available vaccines, like the flu shot.