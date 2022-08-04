Doctors urge parents to stay current with required vaccinations for children

MADISON (WKOW) - More than 25 million children worldwide have gotten behind on their childhood vaccinations over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
SSM Health pediatrician Dr. Dan Beardmore tells 27 News that because of quarantine and the virus, more families stayed at home during the pandemic and missed their required shots.
"It's taken a while for parents to become comfortable and to get their kids back in or they didn't need to need to because their kids were in virtual school anyways," he said. "So we've got a lot of kids who are behind on visits and therefore behind on vaccines."
The drop in rates for routine childhood immunizations is concerning to doctors like Beardmore because that leaves the country and our state at risk for outbreaks of preventable illnesses like measles.
"The worry is that if we've got a larger population who has less immunity to, or no immunity to, some of those old illnesses that we recall from generations past, those viruses aren't gone yet and they could make a comeback," Beardmore said.
If you need a refresher on which vaccines your child needs, you can find the vaccine schedule on the Wisconsin DHS website.
Beardmore said it's okay if your child is behind on getting seen by a doctor, whether it's for vaccines or just a check up.
"Your pediatrician will welcome you to come back in to checkup and catch up if necessary," he said. "But call sooner rather than later because that's going to be the idea for everybody as school gets back."