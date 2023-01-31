Doctors urge safety as frigid temperatures set in

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in southern Wisconsin are dealing with frigid temperatures Tuesday, and doctors stress the importance of safety.
With how cold it is, it only takes 30 minutes to develop frostbite.
If you go outside, UW Health Dermatologist Dr. Apple Bodemer says it's important to wear at least three layers. She also says it's critical to make sure your fingers and toes are well-covered.
She says there are also some signs to look out for to indicate your body is getting to a dangerously cold level.
"If you're starting [to feel] some kind of tingling, that's a sign that we might be getting into some trouble. Once we start feeling like pins and needles, more than just a little tingle, once we're starting to feel like 'Oh, I'm numb, like, I can't quite feel my fingertips the way I normally do', those are even more significant signs," said Bodemer.
Dr. Bodemer also says drinking alcohol in frigid temperatures can drop your core body temperature and have other consequences.
“Alcohol can really significantly impair our ability to sense what's going on with our skin, so we might not be as attuned to the cues we'd be getting from our senses that we might be in trouble,” said Dr. Bodemer.
When it comes to detecting frostbite, Dr. Bodemer says to look out for if your skin starts to turn a whitish, grayish, bluish color.
If you do think you have frostbite, she says it's important to make sure you go in a warm place and stay there. She notes you aren't supposed to put your hands near a fire or under hot water.
You're instead supposed to use your own body temperature. For example, you can put your hands under your armpits.
Officials want to remind the public that places like libraries, shopping malls, government buildings, and grocery stores are open during normal business hours for anyone who needs a place to warm up.
In extreme cold temperatures, they also recommend establishing a plan ahead of time to check on your neighbors and your loved ones.