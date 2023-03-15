Doctors warn of uptick in influenza B this spring, following overwhelming season of RSV and flu

MADISON (WKOW) -- After an overwhelming RSV and flu season for hospitals, doctors are now warning of an uptick in influenza B this spring.
The past spike in RSV and flu was being called a "twin-demic" by some doctors. Cases were overwhelming hospitals across the country and Wisconsin, leading health officials to sound the alarm.
But now that cases are on the decline, doctors said influenza B could pick up this spring.
"We still do have some flu circulating in our community. Recently, in the last week, we have seen an uptick in influenza B, which usually lags behind the influenza A season," said Brian Simmons, Infection Preventionist at Gundersen Health System.
Simmons said influenza might not be as contagious as what they saw with COVID-19. He warns that it can be, though -- especially if people do not "properly protect" themselves and others.
"When you do feel ill, [it] doesn't matter if you know if you have or not have influenza, but if you have a respiratory illness, it's good etiquette to wear a mask around others [and] to wash your hands," Simmons said.
Dr. Jim Conway is the Medical Director for UW Health's Immunization Program. He said they don't fully know what to expect.
He said with how many vulnerable people in the community there are, plus more social activity, that could equate to as big as a peak they saw with influenza A.
"There's enough of what we call immunologic naivete, that people just haven't been exposed to these things now for a number of years, and our vaccine rates are unfortunately a little bit lower than they usually are," Conway said.
Symptoms are more than just the common cold: coughing, sore throat, fever, sinus headache and fatigue. Conway said symptoms will keep people out of work for a couple of days, and for those with underlying conditions it could "certainly set things off."
Doctors said usually people experience these symptoms much quicker in cases of the flu, rather than the common cold.
"If you feel like you had something come on suddenly that's a good indication that you're dealing more with influenza than a common cold," Simmons said.
The flu poses more of a risk to people with medical conditions like diabetes, autoimmune disorders or genetic disorders. Simmons said if you are at high risk, to seek medical care right away.
For those who are not at high risk, it takes about three to seven days to fully recover.
To protect yourself and others, doctors advise to do what we've been doing.
"If you're sick, stay home, respect others, and don't expose them unnecessarily," Conway said. "If you're sick, wear a mask, if you have to go out, keep your hands clean, wash your hands."
Conway adds it's a good idea to set a good example for others.
"If you're supposed to go to a social event, and you're not feeling well, calling people and saying like, 'I'm not feeling well, sorry, I've got to back out,' like I think the more people that do that, the more normal it gets to do that," Conway said.