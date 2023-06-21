Doctors warn people to pay attention to their bodies as temperatures near record highs

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we near record high temperatures this week, doctors warn people to pay attention to their body while outside.
Doctors with SSM health said it's not about how long you stay out. Instead, they said you should focus on when you start to feel symptoms of heat-related illnesses, which can start within 15 minutes.
"But also, we see a lot of people who are on the job doing like construction, who are outside all day and often don't get lunch breaks or don't get regular breaks. And those people are at high risk," said Dr. Michael Halberg, Emergency Physician with SSM Health.
Heat exhaustion starts with fatigue, headache, elevated body temperature and nausea. Symptoms include confusion, slowness to speak or vision changes. Halberg said if you experience these symptoms, stop and call 911.
He said the first step is getting out of the heat. You can also apply cool, damp clothes, take a cold shower or drink cold water.