...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Doctors warn people to pay attention to their bodies as temperatures near record highs

Heat Safety Tips
By Max Tsaparis

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we near record high temperatures this week, doctors warn people to pay attention to their body while outside. 

Doctors with SSM health said it's not about how long you stay out. Instead, they said you should focus on when you start to feel symptoms of heat-related illnesses, which can start within 15 minutes. 

"But also, we see a lot of people who are on the job doing like construction, who are outside all day and often don't get lunch breaks or don't get regular breaks. And those people are at high risk," said Dr. Michael Halberg, Emergency Physician with SSM Health. 

Heat exhaustion starts with fatigue, headache, elevated body temperature and nausea. Symptoms include confusion, slowness to speak or vision changes. Halberg said if you experience these symptoms, stop and call 911.

He said the first step is getting out of the heat. You can also apply cool, damp clothes, take a cold shower or drink cold water. 

