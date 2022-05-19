Doctors warn that Type 2 diabetes in children is rising

MADISON (WKOW)-- Pediatricians are noticing a significant rise in cases of Type 2 diabetes in kids. While Type 1 is still the most common among children, Type 2 is causing concern.
Dr. Elizabeth Mann, a pediatric endocrinologist and director of the Type 2 Diabetes Program at UW Health Kids, says this is a troubling trend.
“We’ve seen more than a threefold increase in kids with Type 2 diabetes just in the last three years,” Dr. Mann said. "Right now, Type 1 is still the most common in people younger than 18. But about one in six kids with new onset diabetes who come into the hospital, have Type 2.”
Dr. Mann admits researchers do not know why the increase is present.
“The general cause of Type 2 diabetes is actually mostly genetic, so there's a lot going on within the body within biology that we’re not totally certain of,” she said.
Universal symptoms of diabetes that parents should look out for include increased thirst, increased urination, increased appetite and unintended weight loss. Doctors say if you notice any of these conditions, you should reach out to your child’s physician immediately.