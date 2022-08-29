Documentary starring Mazomanie man sheds light on unique dual diagnosis

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Some people's presence is best captured in real time.
That's why a Mazomanie man made a documentary about his brother-in-law Andy McKeown.
"I've been curious about Andy since day one meeting him," Alex Klett said. "And ever since then, we've just gotten closer and closer and closer."
Andy was born with a unique dual diagnosis of Down syndrome and autism spectrum disorder. His sister, Megan Klett, says his humor, charm and love for others has positively impacted many.
"Growing up with Andy as a brother really shaped who I am," Megan said. "It made me be more patient with others and more empathetic towards other people."
To share these sentiments with others, Alex began going through his collection of pictures and videos of Andy, with the hope of putting together a documentary.
"Every time I'm passionate about something -- whether it be gardening or my kids, or Andy -- I end up wanting to make a video out of it because I have so many feelings about it and I want to put those feelings on the film," Alex said.
Ultimately, he put together an over 20 minute video called "Andy - A Down Syndrome + Autism Spectrum Disorder Success Story (DS & ASD)." It gives the world a glimpse of Andy's world, while also teaching them about his unique dual diagnosis.
"I thought it was very important to try to get all the family members in for this video, and I also wanted to put in some of that educational aspect too -- just to try to teach other people a little bit about what it is like to be Andy," Alex said.
Today, the video has been seen thousands of times on both Facebook and Youtube. It has also received a ton of positive feedback.
"This is one of the most inspiring stories I've heard," one person commented.
"I have hope for the first time in a long time after watching this," another said.
As the video continues down the road of going viral, the family hopes it brings people hope.
"I just hope that it's been helpful both to other siblings and other people who are dealing with the same condition," Megan said.
Additionally, the family hopes it inspires love for all walks of life.
"I want people who aren't comfortable or familiar with people with disabilities to realize that these people have feelings just like we do," Alex said. "They're just like us."
You can watch the full documentary online.