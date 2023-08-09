Dodge Co. authorities call for information after bridge hit-and-run

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Dodge County authorities are asking for the public's help after a truck got stuck under a bridge and left debris all over the road.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office states deputies responded to the area of State Trunk Highway 16 and CTY M on July 21 around 2 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run.
The office reported a truck towing a large trailer was heading down HWY 16 when it got stuck under a bridge, and it accelerated until it came free. The truck then left the scene, leaving behind part of a large conveyor system.
Witnesses couldn't give any specific information beyond "a large truck and trailer."
No identifying information was found on the parts left behind.
Anyone with information on the crash should call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 920-386-3726 Ext. 8.