Dodge Co. inmate sentenced to additional 5 years in prison for 'brutally' beating correctional officer in 2019

WAUPON (WKOW) — A Dodge County inmate was sentenced to an additional five years in prison after "brutally" assaulting a correctional officer, according to the Office of the District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg.
Timmy Johnson, 33, was sentenced Thursday after a jury found him guilty last month of battery by a prisoner.
Klomberg says on June, 8, 2019, a correctional officer was passing out medication, and Johnson tried to hide his medication, which is a violation of prison rules.
Johnson reportedly confronted the officer after he was told there would be a possible conduct report filed because Johnson was hiding the medication.
Another officer told Johnson to stay in a cell until after all medication was given out so they could discuss the report, at which point Klomberg says Johnson became angry and attacked one of the officers.
The release said Johnson "brutally beat" the officer, striking him in the head over 20 times. A responding officer then pepper-sprayed and restrained Johnson.
The officer who was attacked was seriously injured but was able to return to work a few days later.
After the assaults, the Klomberg says Johnson bragged to other inmates about "how badly he had beaten the officer."
Klomberg said Johnson is an inmate at Waupun Correctional and has been incarcerated since 2014 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a number charges, which include kidnapping, first-degree reckless homicide and bribery. He has 16 prior criminal convictions.
After the sentencing, District Attorney Kurt Klomberg praised the county's correctional officers, specifically the ones involved in the incident.
“Our corrections officers do a thankless and dangerous job for the good of everyone," he said. "The officers in this case demonstrated a stunning level of professionalism and duty in the manner they conducted themselves during the incident and at trial. I am honored to serve alongside them.”