Dodge Co. inmate taken into custody after not returning from medical evaluation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an inmate who didn't return the Huber Facility has been located.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Andrew Zirbel was taken into custody Monday night.
DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who didn't return from a medical evaluation.
The sheriff's office reports Andrew Mykel Zirbel is a Huber inmate, and now there's an active warrant for his arrest.
Authorities say Zirbel was last week in Beaver Dam on W. Burnett Street, but could also be at a residence in Waupun.
If you have information on Zirbel's whereabouts, police ask that you don't contact him. Instead, call the sheriff's office at 920-386-3726 or contact your local law enforcement agency.