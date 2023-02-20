 Skip to main content
Dodge Co. inmate taken into custody after not returning from medical evaluation

Dodge Co. missing inmate

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an inmate who didn't return the Huber Facility has been located.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Andrew Zirbel was taken into custody Monday night.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who didn't return from a medical evaluation. 

The sheriff's office reports Andrew Mykel Zirbel is a Huber inmate, and now there's an active warrant for his arrest. 

Authorities say Zirbel was last week in Beaver Dam on W. Burnett Street, but could also be at a residence in Waupun. 

If you have information on Zirbel's whereabouts, police ask that you don't contact him. Instead, call the sheriff's office at 920-386-3726 or contact your local law enforcement agency. 

