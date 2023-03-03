Dodge Co. names new K-9 'Cade' in honor of 14-year-old boy

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is honoring the legacy of a 14-year-old boy by naming their new K-9 after him.
In 2017, Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash where a 14-year-old boy named Cade died.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Cade immediately became a "true hero;" his donated organs saved the lives of four other people.
His family also started a local fundraiser to raise awareness about organ donations: Play 4 Cade.
Over the years, the organization has also raised money for scholarships, memorials and now for the sheriff's office K-9 program.
Play 4 Cade donated $15,000 to the sheriff's office in December, which paid for the purchase and training of a new K-9, allowing a German Shepherd / Belgian Malinois mix to join the sheriff's office.
The K-9's handler Deputy Matthew Mayer as well as Captain Jason Boeck brought the dog to meet the family members and loved ones of Play 4 Cade to ask permission if they could name the K-9 "Cade."
They accepted.
Sheriff Schmidt says the sheriff's office is grateful they can honor Cade through their K-9 program.
After his five-week training course, Cade will start patrolling.
He'll be trained in narcotics detection; article, area and building searches; tracking; and handler protection.
"Thanks again to the Play 4 Cade Organization, because of their generous donation K-9 Cade will help make Dodge County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit," Schmidt said.