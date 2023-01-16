Dodge Co. officials searching for inmate who didn't return after appointment

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a Huber inmate didn't return from her medical appointment.
Sheriff Dale J Schmidt said Jessica Shafer, 27, was allowed to go to the appointment, but because she hasn't returned, she now has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.
Shafer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt and a purple jacket.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Jessica Shafer, Schmidt says do not make contact with her and call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.